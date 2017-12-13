Καλή όρεξη! (Kalí óreksi!) at Hua Hin’s Greek Taverna

The Greek Taverna Is a small authentic Greek restaurant at the end of Naresdamri road (the Hilton road) decorated in the original colours of Greece; blue and white. This is an oasis in the city offering delicious original Greek dishes in a setting with the ambiance of the iconic Greek tavernas of Santorini.

After being greeted by attentive waitresses with their traditional blue and white uniforms, the Manager Khun Thip, a lovely Thai lady with a big smile, offered a glass of traditional ouzo accompanied by pita bread and the famous tzatziki. She commented that this is the best way to start your dinner although an extensive wine menu is also available.

When I asked her why a Greek restaurant in Hua Hin, she explained that her son-in- law Giorgos is Greek. He designed and built the restaurant around 4 years ago with a Greek cook who has trained the Thai staff. “All our dishes are homemade”, she said. “Proudly we use original ingredients, including olive oil, Greek feta, Greek yogurt and wine vinegar which are all imported. Fresh produce is collected every morning from the local market.”

The dinner to follow included moussaka (layered eggplant with a spiced meat filling and a topping of bechamel sauce), a hot plate of pikilia (a selection of pork and chicken), souvlaki with biftek (feta sealed between two seasoned ground beef patties). This was served with homemade potatoes, a real Greek salad with feta and olives. Next a real surprise was whole Canadian lobster stuffed with risotto rice presented by; Executive Chef Sidtiporn. He is a recent arival from a Mediterranean restaurant in Phuket and is adding his personal touch with a number of select menu items. The taste of the food, the Greek atmosphere and the sound of Greek music brought back memories from when I was young and the rows of Greek tavernas along the small colorful streets of Santorini in Greece.

If you are ever in Greece and you really want to taste original Greek dishes that is defiantly the place to go. For those who cannot visit Greece, The Greek Taverna in Hua Hin is the place to go so that you can understand why Greek hospitality and food is so famous around the world. Please note; Καλή όρεξη! (Kalí óreksi!) is the Greek version of Bon Appétit!

Location: 58 Naresdamri Road Hua Hin (nearby parking is available for 50 THB, just pull up at the door and you’ll be shown where). Open: 8 am until 10 pm (breakfast is a new inclusion). Contact: 098 463 3622 Facebook: www.facebook.com/greektavernahuahin

