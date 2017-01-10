2017’s Touchdown at The Coolest Aviation Themed Restaurant and Café in Hua Hin

The first Christmas for Air Space Khao Takiap has been amazing. Moving into their second calendar year, their mission remains to provide the best culinary experience in Khao Takiab.

Air Space is a combination of three areas which is seamlessly joined. The barn-like 12 metre high ceiling glasshouse café is designed to provide guests the full comfort and uncompromising relaxation.

A variety of chairs, armchairs, bar stools, and couches are there to be seated. In a barn-like glasshouse, guests could clearly monitor what is going on outside while enjoying the moment of being sheltered in their private corner. If you would like to see and to be seen socialising, go check this Café out. The Café opens from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM daily. The simple, quality-focused breakfast, such as American breakfast set, continental breakfast set, omelette, scrambled eggs, yoghurt bowl, and fresh-baked pastries, is served.

Their coffee is truly a sublime; the espresso beans are grown in Chiang Mai and roasted in a way that gives a bold, earthy and chocolate taste. In addition to the Chiang Mai’s beans, there are another nine distinctive beans – including Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Kenya and Ethiopia. Some quick bites could be something to enjoy during the day time such as hot dog, cheese fries, avocado & bacon salad, classic cheese burger, and the forever-favorite Fresh toast with fresh fruits and homemade caramel sauce.

On the other side, the barn-like glasshouse Restaurant is a place to dine under the hanging replica of the first powered flight aircraft, the 1903 Wright Flyer. The antique decorations will take you back to those golden days. The Thai traditional recipes are also from a bygone era; for example, the signature dessert – warm taro balls in coconut cream, following the same recipe as a century ago.

This traditional recipe for taro allows guests to experience perceive a unique taste upon their very first bite. Their guest’s favorites include herbed pomelo salad with grilled shrimps and betel leaves tempura, massaman curry with chicken, and deep fried sea bass in fish sauce with spicy mango salad. Right next to the Restaurant is the Outdoor Garden where you will find a full bar and the two bartenders. Drink selections include seven signature aviation-themed cocktails.

There is also a selection of Thai herbal liqueur such as Sue Sib-Edd Tua (which means 11 Tigers) that is believed to give you the power of 11 tigers! Currently, there is a Happy Hour promotion – Buy 1 Get 1 Free – on Singha Draught Beer, Cocktails, and Mocktails – from 3:00PM to 7:30PM on Monday to Friday. Live music is also provided everyday at the outdoor stage. Planning any parties or celebrations? Air Space can accommodate up to 200 guests indoor and outdoor.

A private BBQ at the Outdoor Garden could be something interesting for your next gathering. For further information and reservations, simply reach the Air Space crew at team@airspacehuahin.com or at 063 916 0999.

The Restaurant and the Outdoor Garden open from 10:30AM to 11:00PM.

Tel: 063 916 0999

Email: team@airspacehuahin.com

Address: 12/399 Hua Dorn, Nong Kae, Hua Hin, 77110 Prachuabkhirikhan (In front of the Seacraze Condominium)

