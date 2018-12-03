5 regulations to control The Overpriced of Food Operator

Mr. Somjate Charoensong, representing the Hua Hin municipality has presided over a meeting with Mr. Prasopchai Poongert, a Director of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province to consider regulations for restaurants and food stalls in Hua Hin City.

The meeting followed complaints by consumers about exploitation and high prices. Additionally food may not be similar to pictures shown on the menu, especially on long weekend. To create a good image for restaurants in Hua Hin, it was considered that every restaurant must show pricing and the service tax. The following five regulations must now be strictly observed:

1. Food must be sold at fair and reasonable prices.

2. Food prices and service charges can be displayed per item, but must have an Arabic numeral, be clearly visible and readable. The detail or food item displayed along with the price or service may be in Thai or another language.

3. Food prices and service charges that apply may be on a sign board, menu or where the food is sold

4. In the case of charges other than food or service charges, such as charges for air-conditioned rooms, the charges must be clearly and easily visible for the customers.

5. Food prices must match the displayed price. After finished the meeting, the committee visited food operators on the Hua Hin beach to inform the operators about these requirements and to warn them not to take advantage of the consumers.

