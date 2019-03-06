An Evening with Daumas Gassac Exquisite Wine Dinner at Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin Thursday, 7 March 2019

Centara Grand Hua Hin invites you to a special wine dinner exclusively held at Railway Restaurant. Curated by executive chef Steffen Hoffer, the evening promises an unsurpassed dining experience with exquisite culinary creations showcased in a four-course dinner that is complemented by carefully-selected wines of Languedoc’s Mas de Daumas Gassac and Moulin de Gassac collections.

Renowned as the Grand Cru of southern France, Mas De Daumas Gassac sets the standard for quality wine production in the Languedoc region. In addition, Centara Grand will also welcome Basile Guibert of famed vineyard Mas de Daumas Gassac.

Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 19.00 onward Priced at Baht 2,590++ per person (with wine pairing) Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin: 1 Damnernkasem Road, Tambon Hua Hin, Amphoe Hua Hin, Chang Wat Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110, Thailand.

