Beach Vibes at the Baba Beach Club Hua Hin Pool Party

Within the music lovers’ hotel, Baba Beach Club Hua Hin initially introduced their very first Baba Beach Pool Party to finish off the month of February in signature Baba Beach Club style. Every month since then, on the last Saturday of the month, each successful and energetic party has set the tone for the next.

Starting in the early afternoon and continuing late into the night, Baba Beach Club Hua Hin expertly pairs famed guest djs with local talent, delicious food & drinks, beach activities, and more. Pool parties have already welcomed Thailand’s leading electronic artist Sunju Hargun, emerging Dj Elaheh, famed Dj Tek Harrington, and Die Empathie’s MYLE. Each brings their own unique sounds and talents to make each Baba Beach Pool Party special.

A series of Baba Beach Pool Parties are to come on the 23rd June, 21st July, 25th of August, 29th September, 27th October and many, many more. Continued visits from exclusive guest djs paired with local talents will offer something for everyone.

Enjoy great music accompanied by delicious food and drinks with pool & beach vibes. For more information & further bookings, please call 032-899-130 or email us at: huahin@bababeachclub.com. Follow us on social media for other upcoming events at: @BabaBeachClub or on Facebook: @Baba Beach Club

comments