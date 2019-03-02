Blú Wall Blú Street Graffiti Competition

The first time with the graffiti competition of Hua Hin with “Blú-Wall-Blu-Street Graffiti Competition” at Blue Port Hua Hin Resort Mall on 7-10 March 2019 BluPort love to invites students and lovers of Street Art & Graffiti to join the competition.

“Blu-Wall-Blu-Street Graffiti Competition” to release the freedom of thought in the topic “Echoes from the sea” to win prizes worth a total of over 80,000 baht with trophies And exhibiting at Blue Port Hua Hin Resort Mall for 1 month There are many other activities such as Graffiti Battle Show from famous artists, LIVE Graffiti Show by Kamo Gallery and free activities!! And Graphic art learning workshop from famous artists as well.

For more information, please contact E-mail: napat.won@themall.co.th

comments