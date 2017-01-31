To organise grand festivities for the Chinese New Year and to celebrate the auspicious Year of The Rooster, Blúport Hua Hin Resort Mall has joined with Citibank, Hainan Airlines and stores of the shopping complex to present the “BLÚPORT SHOPPING COMPLEX GLORIOUS CHINESE NEW YEAR 2017”.

The event will be under the concept of the “Radiant Rooster that brings Great Fortune and Virtuous Prominence” and held until 28th February at Blúport Hua Hin Resort Mall. Special Promotions! Shop, Dine, Travel, and Win Prizes Worth Over 1.5 Million THB For every 1,000 THB spent, shoppers will receive one lucky draw coupon for a chance to win a round trip travel package for two, BangkokBeijing, with Hainan Airlines, limited to 10 prizes, worth 50,000 THB each. Citi M and Citibank credit cardholders, receive triple the coupons for the lucky draw.

For 1,000 – 3,000 THB purchese during 26-29 January receive “Red Envelope” cash vouchers worth up to 400 THB. Special! For Citi M and Citibank credit cardholders, shop 3,000 THB and receive “Red Envelope” cash vouchers worth up to 600 THB Today – 31th January.

Citi M and Citibank Credit Cardholders will also receive dining privileges. For every 1,000THB spent on dining in the shopping centre, receive up to 200 THB cash back. Special for M CARD Members, for 2,000 THB purchases or more, receive ten times the M points at Blúport Hua Hin Resort Mall and every branch of The Mall.

Witness the Extravagant GLORIOUS BLÚ DRAGON and Receive Rooster Year Medallions To bring out the colourful celebrations of the Chinese New Year, there will be an extravagant show of THE GLORIOUS BLÚ DRAGON, which will be an elaborate dance of the navy blue dragon. (27th – 29th January) There is a CHINESE FOOD FEST, a grand Chinese market that offers a variety of Chinese menu items. As well as the food and sweets in the market, there will be jewelry, fine china, many Chinese souvenirs, and lifestyle merchandise.

The delicious selections and variety of shopping opportunities in this market from 1st February at the Event Port, G Floor, Blúport Hua Hin Resort Mall. Everyone is invited, especially the ThaiChinese community to join “BLÚPORT SHOPPING COMPLEX GLORIOUS CHINESE NEW YEAR 2017” Today – 28th February at Blúport Hua Hin Resort Mall.

