Brunching at the Centara First Easter and Next the Jazzy Sunday Brunch

Sunday Brunch is becoming one of the most popular outings for both visitors and locals who take advantage of the weather, the ocean scenery and the amazing cuisine available at Hua Hin restaurants that have embraced this concept.

The Centara Grand Resort & Villas offers one of the most amazing Sunday brunches which we last experienced on Easter Sunday. When you have a dining stage overlooking Hua Hin‘s iconic main beach (soon to be the International Jazz Festival Beach Stage), flaunt it! I always think it’s strange when dining, particularly day time dining, means retreating to a restaurant well away from the ocean when an absolute ocean frontage is available, what a waste!

The Coast Beach Club and Bistro at the Centara certainly flaunts their ocean frontage with guests feeling the sands between their toes, sitting on a decked terrace or retreating to air-conditioned comfort away from summer heat or inclement weather. Either way the ocean sights and sounds are not far away as well as a trio of talented musicians adding their laid back soothing sounds from the adjoining pavilion. Even if it’s back to work or some other mundane activities on Monday, your Sunday will become a summer holiday for the day.

There’s a bevy of welcoming staff on hand to make sure that a cooling drink of choice gets you started before visiting the food stations from time to time to savour the many choices of fine cuisine on hand. You are bound to visit more than once, but there’s no hurry. Sunday Brunch is intended to be a social experience with conversations with friends or family enjoyed over several hours sharing priority with the dining.

This is a very civilised though casual outing with guests taken far away from the stresses and cares of the world. When Monday does arrive you’ll be refreshed, refueled and ready for the week to come. The next Sunday Brunch at the Centara follows the International Jazz Festival with one of the Festival headliners, John di Martino, providing the entertainment for this special occasion. Bookings are highly recommended for a Jazzy Sunday Brunch on May 20th. Phone: 03251 2021

