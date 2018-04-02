Centara Advances into Luxury Sector

Centara Hotels & Resorts will be repositioning its Centara Grand hotels in Hua Hin and Samui – two key resorts for European tour operators sending clients to Thailand – from upper upscale to luxury.

They will be the first two properties in a new, yet unnamed, luxury portfolio comprising heritage or idyllic-location products, revealed the chain’s new deputy CEO Markland Blaiklock. Another luxury portfolio comprising contemporary, design-led lifestyle hotels is also in the works. The Centara Grand in Hua Hin will have its room inventory slashed from 250 (including 40 villas) to around 200, with just 15 pool villas. Work is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2019 for a reopening at the end of the year. In Samui, the Centara Grand is scheduled for a major renovation at end2018. A new wing will be added but the

number of rooms, currently more than 200 rooms, is likely to be reduced to 180 rooms, while there will be more villas. – ttgasia.com

