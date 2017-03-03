Hua Hin has many fine dining venues with chefs-in-residence to ensure your experiences are memorable with outstanding cuisine on offer. However there are times when you may wish to dine at home and present a dish with just as much appeal. Our Chef of the month offers this opportunity with a favourite menu item; but also an insight into what is available at the restaurant concerned should you prefer to dine out.

Name: Chef Narongsak Thongchair

Nationality and home town: Thai/ Ratchaburi

Restaurant: Hagi restaurant Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin

Previous important positions:

(at Centara) Japanese Sous Chef: Japanese Jr. Sous Chef: Chef de Partie:

Demi Chef de Partie: Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Preferred cuisine: Teppanyaki show

Name: Gyuniko Nikomi Description: Slow cooked Australian beef short rib and coated with “Miso” BBQ sauce

Ingredients: Beef chunk 4 kg. Yamaza shoyu 500 cc. Water 500 cc. Tonkatsu sauce 400 cc. Onion 500 gr. Carrot 500 gr. Ginger 250 gr. Celery 100 gr. Sugar 400 gr. Black pepper 1 gr. Method: Prepare the beef chunks by removing fat and tendon, cut into portion size pieces, suggested 150 gr per piece. Dice the carrots, onion, ginger and celery in pieces fit into the cooking pot. Mix all ingredients together including the beef, in a pot. Boil once and simmer for around 3.5 hours until very tender. Serve with mashed potato and sautéed turnip as suggestion.

