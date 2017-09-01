The chef’s favorite menu item to impress your dinner guests

Name: Fish À la carte Description: A simple salad and garnish buffet with a choices of whole fish, freshly chosen at the market with herbs and seafood sauce. Ingredients: Fresh handpicked fish of the day from the fish market. For the sauce; garlic, parsley, chives and coriander.

Method: Cook as you like it, BBQ, steamed or fried. For the sauce, add garlic, fresh parsley, chives and coriander to a basic white wine sauce. If you don’t have these herbs, use whatever herbs you prefer as long as they’re fresh, not dried A tip to make the dish special: Wake up early and go with the Novatel Sous Chef or Journey Ambassador and up to ten guests every Friday at 7 AM to the local seafood market to pick the seafood fresh for that evening.

