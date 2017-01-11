Coca Hua Hin Opens with Favourite Dishes For Everyone

“Fast expanding home grown Thai restaurant brand combines dim sum delights with surf and turf specialties at its dynamic new indoor and outdoor location”

As COCA Restaurants prepares to celebrate 60 years of success, Thailand’s much-loved purveyor of quality Asian cuisine is now open and delighting diners at the country’s newest lifestyle and shopping destination, Bluport Hua Hin Resort Mall. The new flagship COCA restaurant is attracting Thai and international visitors from around the world with a fresh new design inspired by the seaside town,coupled with a generous menu specifically designed to cater for thewide variety of customer tastes and preferences in one of the country’s most visited resort destinations. The brand’s new versatile restaurant and offers an extensive menu of seafood, meat, and suki selections,as well as a varied and appealing all-day menu of dim sum specials.

Founder and CEO Pitaya Phanphensophon continues to play a central role in the business along with his daughter Natalie who is the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Everything in the restaurant is carefully selected to ensure the best quality destination dining experience, from the fixtures and furnishings to the staff and fresh ingredients used. “COCA restaurants always supportsl ocal producers in all the locations and countries where they operate and in Thailand this includes some of the original suppliers chosen by my grandfather when the first restaurant opened in 1957,” says Natalie Phanphensophon.

“Even though the business has expanded and diversified, we are still a family run business and continue to follow my father’s vision which has always been to provide a family dining destination for every occasion,” she adds. COCA Hua Hin seats 140 people and presents diners with a wide choice of appealing dining spaces, either indoors at the air-conditioned mall café and the main dining lounge, or outside on the garden barbecue terrace, or at the relaxed bar area. To match the variety of customer expectations in such a cosmopolitan destination, Hua Hin is the first COCA restaurant in the brand’s growing regional portfolio to serve draft beer, with four taps pouring ice cold Singapore, Heineken, Hoegaarden and Punk IPA, with one of thebest happy hour deals in town.

The bar also serves tasty small plate selections, including crispy calamari, deep fried chicken wings and creative snacks like shrimp popcorn. The overall design is fresh and contemporary, with the outdoor terrace providing the perfect balmy spot for a shared meal and drinks with family and friends. “The outdoor spaces are a major bonus, especially for our international customers, because very few outlets can offer this at Bluport Mall,” explains Natalie.“Customers that know the COCA menu well in Bangkok may also be surprised to find that we have added special dishes like barbecued imported beef from Australia and the USA and pork chop on the bone.”

The customised menu for Hua Hin also includes a number of unique top-quality fresh seafood choices that most standard Thai seafood restaurants don’t offer like a delicious mixed seafood bucket and fresh mud crab. “We also serve banana prawns from the south of Thailand, silver pomfret, grey pomfret, and choice of other local delicacies,” adds Natalie.”It’s far more than just suki. At COCA Hua Hin, there’s a favourite dish for everyone.”

