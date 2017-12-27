Cornering the Korean Style BBQ Market in Hua Hin

Eating and sharing food is one of life’s most pleasurable pastimes. It brings people together, not only for nourishment, but also to be social and spend time together. In Hua Hin, Corner 112, an “all you can eat BBQ buffet”, is set up for you to do just that; eat, drink and be merry!

The newly opened, Corner 112 has bought to Hua Hin an updated version of the Korean BBQ. These Korean BBQs are designed to cook from the top down, which is an extremely effective way of cooking. There is neither smoke nor any smell; you can adjust the temperature of the cooker, plus it’s extremely healthy, as the fat gets drained away. When you’re resting between each round of cooking, you can turn down the heat until you’re ready to go again.

To the food, and the biggest feature is the selection of proteins to choose from. Thickly cut strips of pork, chicken and beef have been marinated to perfection, enhancing the taste and helping to stop them drying out. This is the key to a great BBQ, as nobody likes their proteins overcooked and dry. Bacon, small sausages and chicken wings are also on offer; just add some hot chips and everyone in your group will be happy. There is a large range of vegetables available to grill, as well as a salad bar to choose your own salad or a lettuce wrap. If you are vegetarian, the staff can setup a different plate for the grill, one specially designed for cooking vegetables. One of the other features of Corner 112 is the other food stations where you can order dishes to compliment your BBQ meal, or order your entire meal from these stations, if you prefer. For lovers of grilled meats, the rotisserie section has grilled chicken, pork and pork ribs, all cooked to perfection. Two other food stations see a choice of sensational noodle soups, or for those who love Isaan food, there is a large selection of Isaan dishes at very reasonable prices; choose a som tam to go with your grilled meats.

Corner 112 is run on a coupon system; whether buying a drink or at any of the food stations. The coupon system is easy to use and you get a refund on what you don’t spend. The all you can eat buffet is 190 THB per person, which is great value. This spacious, open air venue is set up for small or large groups. The high ceiling gives the venue its airy feeling, allowing for ventilation assisted with water spray fans when the days or nights are hot. CORNER 112 : Location: corner of Soi Hua Hin 112 and Soi Hua Na 1 Open: 11 am to 10 pm Facebook: corner112.huahin Phone: 083 006 1300

