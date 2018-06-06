Dine Along the Beach at Hua Hin’s Beachfront Hotels

Hua Hin’s leading hotels are hosting Dine Along The Beach feasts on the last Thursday of every month through November, starting on May 31st

The Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas, Hilton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Hua Hin and InterContinental Hua Hin Resort will have their chefs out in force preparing five-course banquets on the soft sands of Hua Hin Beach. The culinary journey begins at 5pm at the Hyatt with a starter of local burrata cheese and smoked eggplant. Then it is a short stroll to the InterContinental for a second starter of seared octopus with risotto, salmon roe and pea flowers.

Next, the Marriott has the first main course ready – fillet of sea bass with garlic, Parmesan and pesto. The Centara takes up the baton with Chicken Ballotine with Madeira sauce. And dessert awaits at the Hilton – coconut panna cotta, purple sweet potato ice cream and passionfruit sauce. The whole affair lasts until about 9pm, affording ample time to stroll in the sand and paddle in the surf.

If you are not up for the walk, transportation is available on request. The five-course feast costs 2,499 THB with Monsoon Valley wine and Evian and Badoit mineral water. Only 50 people can be accommodated each evening, so book in advance (call 032-512-021)

