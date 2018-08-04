Dusit Partners with Bangkok Airways to Offer Summer Getaways in Vietnam

This special package includes return flights, accommodation for two nights, daily breakfast, and more privileges at the brand new Dusit Princess Moonrise Beach Resort, Phu Quoc

brand new Dusit Princess Moonrise Beach Resort, Phu Quoc Dusit Hotels & Resorts has partnered with Bangkok Airways to offer a Summer Getaway package at Dusit’s first hotel in Vietnam – the recently opened Dusit Princess Moonrise Beach Resort on the country’s largest island, Phu Quoc. Available from now through 31st October 2018, the package includes return flights from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, two nights’ accommodation in a spacious Deluxe Garden View room, daily breakfast for two people, complimentary airport transfer in Phu Quoc, 15% discount on spa treatments, and 15% discount on dining at the resort’s Thai restaurant, Soi 14. Comprising 108 well-appointed contemporary guest rooms, Dusit Princess Moonrise Beach Resort, Phu Quoc commands an impressive location overlooking the sweeping Bai Truong beach. The centrepiece of the resort is a large infinity pool with ocean view. Other facilities include a fully equipped gym, a kids club, a ballroom accommodating up to 190 people, and Luna Thai Spa. Phu Quoc International Airport and Duong To town centre are only a short drive away. The package starts from THB 11,900 per person. For bookings and more information please contact info@bangkoktravelclub.co.th, call 02-2655700 or Line: bangkoktravelclub

comments