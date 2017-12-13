Where to Enjoy Your Christmas & New Year

Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Christmas Eve at the Dusit Thani Hua Hin features cocktails, a Soiree-by-the Sea and Alice’s Buffet Dinner Party. Following the Alice-in–Wonderland theme, Christmas Day provides the Knave of Hearts lunch buffet and the King of Hearts carvery night buffet with more feasting and traditional seasonal trimmings. Phantasmagorical New Year’s Eve in Wonderland starts with Champagne cocktails followed by the cultural show, Khon Nang Loi from Thai Mythology. The Royal Symphony Orchestra will be there along with local artists to celebrate the New Year. Along with an international gourmet buffet, you will also experience a spectacular fireworks display and have the chance to win a return trip for two from Bangkok to London.

Putahracsa Hua Hin Resort

Oceanside Opera is the theme for Christmas Eve at the Putahracsa. Enjoy a set menu dinner whilst listening to local artists entertain you from opera classics to Christmas carols. New Year’ s Eve sees renowned Thai actress, director and playwright, Pataravadi Mejudhon, will entertain you throughout the night. The evening starts with cocktails followed by an international buffet in true Putahracsa style. There are even prizes to be won as well. Come and join in the revelry!

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa + Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas

‘A Magical Night Before Christmas’ is the theme at the Sheraton Hua Hin with Christmas favourites and a festive buffet. Carollers will set the mood and the kids will love a visit from Santa. In Pranburi, you will spend Christmas Eve Dinner at Luna La Pran Restaurant, buffet including freshly carved turkey and loads of festive desserts. The Sheraton Hua Hin RetroCity New Year’s Party has a special performance by VIT AF, then a live band will be have everyone dancing into the New Year. In Pranburi, there will be a live band to entertain you, plus an international buffet with a giveaway trip for 2 to Hong Kong. Both venues will light up the night sky with fireworks to see in the New Year.

Marrakesh Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Spend your Christmas Eve under the stars at the Marrakesh. The White Christmas Buffet Dinner will have the traditional Christmas offerings of turkey with all the trimmings, to a full Seafood BBQ and some great Thai and Asian dishes and Christmas pudding. The nautical themed ‘Seaventure’ New Year’s Eve is sure to be a great night, with kitchens set up by the seaside where you can see your food being cooked; there is also a full international buffet. This is all held at the Bahr Beach Bar, where you will be entertained into the New Year.

Novotel Hua Hin Cha Am Beach Resort and Spa

Christmas Eve festivities at the Novotel starts with a buffet dinner with seafood, Thai classic dishes and a traditional turkey or the pizza station and dessert corner. A Jazz trio will entertain and Santa will arrive with gifts for the kids; and lucky door prizes. Christmas Day lunch is an international buffet with Thai cuisine. Santa will drop in with entertainment for the adults and the kids. An exceptional buffet dinner will get you ready to see in the New Year. The buffet will feature sushi, fresh seafood and popular international favourites with a dessert corner.

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villa Hua Hin

Christmas kicks off at 7 pm with the Christmas Eve with a Gala Dinner and the Dutch big band ‘Big to the Future’ at the beautiful Topiary Elephant Garden. A delicious feast will be waiting for you for the Christmas Day Brunch with live stations and more big band entertainment. New Year’s Eve will be about the fabulous 50’s with love rock ’n’ roll entertaining and a buffet into the early hours.

The Blue Sky Resort

Gusto Et Cosy beach restaurant has planned a great night for guests who want to party into the New Year. Live bands will play the tunes and get everyone dancing from 6pm till after midnight. Following the countdown to midnight, fireworks will be let off into the evening sky. It’s sure to be a perfect setting. Everyone will leave with a party gift set as a memento of New Years Eve at the Blue Sky Resort.

Amari Hua Hin

Start the festive season on Christmas Eve with a sumptuous international buffet at the Mosaic Restaurant with the Duo Band and lucky draws. A happy Christmas Day follows on the beach with a set menu and live music at the Shoreline Beach Club. New Year’s Eve will be a ‘Fantasy Magic Night’ on the hotel lawn with live bands and performers, fireworks, lucky draws and buffet dinner.

Hua Hin Marriott Rsort & Spa

The fun starts on 24th December 2017, with Christmas Eve in spectacular fashion with a choice of fantastic festive feasts at Amber Kitchen. Alternatively, Big Fish is serving an exquisite five-course dinner on Christmas Eve. Then on Christmas Day, Amber Kitchen is hosting a Family Christmas Lunch, later that evening, head for the beach. This glamorous white-themed party will have live cooking stations, fresh seafood and prime meats barbecued under the stars with live entertainment! The last day of the year is the “Life’s a Circus” beachfront party for an extravagant evening of food, drink and entertainment on the soft sands. Couples seeking a more intimate year-end experience can opt for the “Wine & Dine” experience at Big. Fish before joining the fun on the beach at the New Year’s Eve countdown party.

Mozza Mia

Mozza Mia will have you celebrating with a special Christmas menu with roasted lamb shoulder or seafood and desert of creme brûlée with icecream. The celebrations continue with a Hollywood themed New Year party with a Special DL all night long.

Related posts:

http://www.huahintoday.com/food-wine/enjoy-christmas-new-year/ http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/enjoy-christmas-new-year.jpg http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/enjoy-christmas-new-year-150x150.jpg Food & Wine Dusit Thani Hua Hin Christmas Eve at the Dusit Thani Hua Hin features cocktails, a Soiree-by-the Sea and Alice’s Buffet Dinner Party. Following the Alice-in–Wonderland theme, Christmas Day provides the Knave of Hearts lunch buffet and the King of Hearts carvery night buffet with more feasting and traditional seasonal trimmings.... Hua Hin Today huahintodaynews@gmail.com Administrator News and information from Hua Hin Thailand Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

comments