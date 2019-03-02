Escape with Dusit Thani Hua Hin

Take advantage of this family offer and find an additional reason to “Escape with Dusit.” Pamper yourself at Dusit Thani Hua Hin during the school holidays. This package includes daily breakfast and a one-time dinner for two adults, plus two children. During March and April, we will have over four hours of complimentary children’s activities each and every day. Activities include: Thai boxing, Yoga Fitball, Tennis, Swimming, Aquarobics and many other free perks. Come, relax and enjoy!

