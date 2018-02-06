Exciting Young Head Chef Xavier Charest-Réhel Launches Modern Menu at Big Fish & Bar

Big Fish & Bar, the stunning seafront restaurant at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, has unveiled a contemporary new menu created by its exciting young Head Chef, Xavier Charest-Réhel.

A Canadian national, Chef Xavier is only 25 but has developed a reputation as being one of the most compelling young talents in the industry. Chef Xavier’s classic beef tartare features parmesan, old balsamic and fried Thai basil, while his scallops are accompanied by exotic lychee salsa, salmon eggs and mango puree. Main dishes such as lamb rack with Thai herbs; fresh cavatelli pasta with tiger prawns and Thai pesto; and French duck breast with chestnut purée, fried Thai potatoes and strawberry vinegar also demonstrate the chef’s international flair, while prime Australian Wagyu rib-eye or tenderloin steaks showcase high-quality ingredients, perfectly cooked.

The dessert menu reflects a similar combination of classic and contemporary creations, including a Thai fruit salad with banana cake and Chantilly cream; “Omelet Norwegian” with mango ice cream, puffed rice, Italian meringue and Kirsch liquor; and classic Italian tiramisu. Alongside the à la carte menu, Chef Xavier has also created a tapas menu including a Thai cheese platter, charcuterie and, harnessing the fresh bounty of the ocean, a Seafood Tower that features an indulgent assortment of oysters, scallops, shrimps, rock lobster and squid. With Chef Xavier at the helm, Big Fish & Bar is strengthening its reputation as Hua Hin’s most exciting dining venue and a “must-eat” destination for foodies from Bangkok, and all across the world. To book your place at this spectacular seafront restaurant and to sample Chef Xavier’s culinary creations, please email at huahinrestaurants@marriott. com or call +66 (0) 32 904 666.

