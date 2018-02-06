Exclusive Lounge Benefits at Amari Hua Hin

The Amari Hua Hin has added Exclusive Lounge Benefits to their three popular room types, the One Bedroom Suite, Family Suite and Deluxe Ocean Facing View. Guests booking these rooms will enjoy complimentary daily benefits featuring an array of delicious delights including deli-style foods, home-made breads and baked goods, chef’s selection of canapés, cheeses and cold cuts alongside a wide selection of wine, beer, soft drinks, cocktails and mocktails.
Exclusive Lounge Benefits include:
- Complimentary daily chef’s selection of canapés and refreshments from 18:00 to 19:30
- Complimentary house red/white wine, local beer and selected cocktails from 18:00 to 19:30
- Complimentary buffet breakfast
- Complimentary late checkout until 15:00 (subject to availability)
- Complimentary Wi-Fi internet through-out stay
- Complimentary local newspapers upon request 15% discount off any of body treatments of up to 60 minutes at Breeze Spa 15% discount off Food & Beverage in the hotel At Amari Hua Hin, we believe that our guests should enjoy special benefits and privilege to make their stay comfortable and memorable,” said Mr. Phanuphan Buasuang, General Manager.
For more information Phone +66 (0) 32 616 600 Email reservations.huahin@amari.com or visit www.amari.com/huahin.