Festive Family Feasts & Seasonal Specials at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is gearing up for a bumper Christmas and New Year with a series of exciting festive dining experiences. Hua Hin Today enjoyed a sneak preview of what’s in store with a beach party with a ‘Life’s a Circus’ theme before the festive season really gets underway. The fun starts on 24th December 2017, with Christmas Eve in spectacular fashion with a choice of fantastic festive feasts at Amber Kitchen. Alternatively, Big Fish is serving an exquisite five-course dinner on Christmas Eve.

Then on Christmas Day, Amber Kitchen is hosting a Family Christmas Lunch, later that evening, head for the beach. This glamorous white-themed party will have live cooking stations, fresh seafood and prime meats barbecued under the stars with live entertainment! The last day of the year is the “Life’s a Circus” beachfront party for an extravagant evening of food, drink and entertainment on the soft sands. Couples seeking a more intimate year-end experience can opt for the “Wine & Dine” experience at Big Fish before joining the fun on the beach at the New Year’s Eve countdown party. For full details of the festive dining calendar at Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa, please call 032 904 666 or email huahinrestaurants@marriott.com.

Related posts:

http://www.huahintoday.com/food-wine/festive-family-feasts-seasonal-specials-hua-hin-marriott-resort-spa/ http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/festive-family-feasts-seasonal-specials-hua-hin-marriott-resort-spa.jpg http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/festive-family-feasts-seasonal-specials-hua-hin-marriott-resort-spa-150x150.jpg Food & Wine Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is gearing up for a bumper Christmas and New Year with a series of exciting festive dining experiences. Hua Hin Today enjoyed a sneak preview of what’s in store with a beach party with a ‘Life’s a Circus’ theme before the festive season... Hua Hin Today huahintodaynews@gmail.com Administrator News and information from Hua Hin Thailand Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

comments