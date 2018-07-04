Foods That Detox the Body

There is no way to completely avoid toxins. There are simply too many sources; contaminants in the food and water, junk food, stress, smog, vehicle emissions, airborne fungal spores, pesticides, pollution and more. Maintaining a diet high in detox foods is one of the best ways to maintain overall health.

Here is a list of 10 detox foods that are a great addition to anyone’s diet.

1. Fruit Fruit is high in liquid-content which helps the body wash out toxins. Fruit is also easy to digest and is high in antioxidants, nutrients, fibre and important vitamins.

2. Green Foods Fill your refrigerator with blue green algae, barley, wheatgrass, kale, spinach, spirulina, alfalfa, chard, arugula, and other organic leafy greens to give your digestive tract a detoxifying boost of chlorophyll. Chlorophyll rids the body of harmful environmental toxins from toxic metals, herbicides, cleaning products, and pesticides. They also aid the liver in detoxification.

3. Lemons, Oranges, and Limes Citrus fruit aids the body by flushing out toxins and jump-starting the digestive tract with enzymatic processes. Lemon juice supports the liver and kidneys in their cleansing processes. To increase detoxification, start each morning with a warm glass of lemon water.

4. Garlic Garlic is one of the best detoxing foods out there. It stimulates the liver into producing detoxification enzymes that filter toxic residues from the digestive system. Add sliced or cooked garlic to a suitable dish, as it will help any detox diet.

5. Broccoli Sprouts Extremely high in antioxidants, the ability for broccoli sprouts to stimulate detoxification enzymes at the cellular level is unparalleled. The sprouts are actually more effective than the fully-grown vegetable. Broccoli sprouts look and taste similar to alfalfa sprouts, and are easily grown at home,

6. Green Tea Packed with antioxidants, green tea washes toxins from the system via its liquid content. It also contains a special type of antioxidant called catechins, which are known to increase liver function.

7. Mung Beans The mighty mung bean has been used by Ayurvedic doctors for thousands of years. It is incredibly easy to digest and absorbs toxic residue from the intestinal walls

8. Raw Vegetables Whether juiced or eaten raw, onions, carrots, artichokes, asparagus, broccoli, cabbage, kale, brussel sprouts, cauliflower, garlic, beet, turmeric, and oregano provide a great foundation for a healthy diet. The combination of these foods will help your liver purge toxins during the cleansing process. They are also high in naturally occurring sulfur and glutathione to help the liver detoxify harmful chemicals.

9. Seeds and Nuts I n c o r p o ra te more e a s i l y digestible seeds and nuts into your diet. Flax seed, pumpkin seeds, almonds, walnuts, hemp seeds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, Siberian cedar nuts, and sunflower seeds are all excellent options. While detoxing, avoid nut butter with added sugar.

10. Omega 3 Oils Omega-3 has all sorts of benefits for your body and brain. Many mainstream health organizations recommend a minimum of 250-500 mg of omega-3 per day for healthy adults. You can get high amounts of omega-3 from fatty fish, algae and several high-fat plant foods. Use hemp, avocado, olive, or flaxseed oil while detoxing to help lubricate the intestinal walls. This allows toxins to be absorbed by the oil and eliminated by the body.

