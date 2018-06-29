Foods to Lower Uric Acid

Uric acid is normally created in the body, as a result of the decomposition of purines, found in foods like seafood, beer, sodas, and beans.

The body is capable of eliminating uric acid, but in cases of its increased levels, one can develop health issues like kidney stones, and pain in the fingers and toes. Excessively elevated uric acid levels in the body lead to a particular state known as hyperuricemia, which causes various conditions, such as gout, skin issues, metabolic acidosis, lead poisoning, diabetes, leukemia, kidney disease or renal failure, and toxemia in pregnancy. Fortunately, there are foods that will help you remove excess uric acid from the body, and here are some examples: A variety of fruit and vegetables will assist to reduce uric acid removal

Carrots: Their regular consumption will enhance overall health and prevent such health issues. Bananas : Bananas effectively lower excess uric acid levels. Tomatoes, Cucumbers, and broccoli These vegetables prevent the formation of uric acid crystals around the joints and excess uric acid in the blood.

Celery: It will normalise uric acid levels and prevent related complications.

Cherries: The anthocyanins in cherries reduce uric acid levels, and prevent their crystallizing and depositing in the joints.

Artichokes: They have powerful diuretic properties, and are loaded with vitamins, fibre and protein, so they prevent the accumulation of uric acid in the body.

Onions: Onions prevent issues with excess uric acid in the body. Boil two peeled onions, and mix the water with the juice of one lemon. Consume this remedy daily. Water : Water will cleanse the body and eliminate toxins, waste, and excess uric acid from the system.

Apples: Apples detoxify the body and eliminate uric acid from the body.

Squash: It is high in nutrients and will help the removal of excess uric acid from the body.

Berries: Berries are rich in anti-inflammatory foods that prevent the increase of uric acid levels in the blood.

Lime: Lime juice contains citric acid that prevents high uric levels in the blood.

Green tea: The regular consumption of green tea controls hyperuricemia and lowers the risk of developing gout.

