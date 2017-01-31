Four Hua Hin Restaurants Much Favored by King Bhumibol

The Klai Kangwon Royal Residence was a place where His Majesty King Bhumibol frequently visited and had long stays. If special occasions took place while His Majesty was staying there, he usually asked local restaurateurs in Hua Hin to cook for distinguished guests. Surprisingly, these are not as luxurious as we may think. They are locally known for savory and well prepared dishes. All the restaurants’ owners said that, if His Majesty did not asked them to cook at the Royal Residence, their places would be unknown toh Thai and foreign visitors.

The third favoured restaurant is Je Din Boat Noodle, formerly named, Kuay Khuang Seng. The restaurant has been open for over a hundred year. Now managed by the third generation of the owner, the restaurant is situated on Soi 55/2 oppositeChatchai Market. According to the present owners Mr. Wirat Choksuchart and Mrs. Phakawan Nuamphanied, the restaurant initially provided drinks and ice to the Royal Residence 40 years ago. In 1996, the officers of the Royal Residence asked for noodles with meatball from the restaurant. The restaurant has provided noodles to the Royal Residence until 2013. When His Majesty visited Had Sai Yai and Khao Tao, the restaurant was often asked to cook for the King. Because the restaurant carefully prepares dishes to the King and the officers at the Royal Palace, it is one of the King’s favorite restaurants. When His Majesty stayed in Hua Hin, the restaurant once provided him a specially prepared noodle. The King then asked the officers to receive the noodle personally on his behalf. The noodle was put in a silver box provided by the King himself.

The first restaurant is well known for traditionally made coconut jelly in a banana cup. Its name is Benjaphong and is located in an old house almost 100 years old next to Jek Pia Restaurant. Owned by a 74-year-old woman named Jariya Benjaphong, the restaurant does not sell much now. However, visitors still go there to taste coconut jelly, the dish once liked so much that Majesty King Bhumibol asked the owner to make up to 3,000 pieces of for the Royal Residence in one day. Mrs. Jariya said that she was very glad that His Majesty wanted to have her dessert at the dinner table. Her restaurant is very small and locally known but Mrs. Jariya still feels that His Majesty is with her every day.

The second restaurant provided Chinese styled buns. Known as Joy Salapao, the restaurant is located on Chom Sin Road at the corner of the intersection to the Hua Hin fishing pier. This restaurant is famous thanks to its good quality and savory food. Formerly a bakery, the restaurant was asked to provide Chinese buns to the King for a long time. According to the owner of the restaurant, most of the food prepared by local Hua Hin people was served to officials and very important people who work or pay a visit to the King.

The last restaurant belongs to Police Sub Lt. Suphot Sanguanphong, the son of Mr. Dam who sells Thai styled green jelly in coconut milk. Located on Chom Sin Road, the restaurant provided its specialty to the King in 1965. Very excited but happy, the owner and his family members spent all day making the jelly for the King. PoliceSub Lt. Suphot said that his father told him about His Majesty. When he saw the ice grinding machine his father made himself, the King was surprised because the machine is not electronic. That was the first time His Majesty had conversation with the family.

