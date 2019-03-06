Fun Foam Fantastic Novotel Hua Hin-Cha-am

Weekends at the Novotel Resort are a family must! Catering to any age group or family size, this weekend getaway is packed full of activities for the whole family to enjoy. The best part, this spectacular space is open to all.

For residents of Hua Hin / Cha-am wanting to enjoy the restaurants and bars, bring the kids to swim, play and have their own space while you enjoy yourselves too.

The resort actually encourages it and the team at the Novotel ensures a memorable experience for everyone. Novotel’s international weekend brunch is a scrumptious start to a fun filled adventurous ‘day out’. Open to everyone! Enjoy the hotel brunch with family and friends and the whole family can use the hotel facilities. Foam Parties every weekend! The kids can enjoy their very own foam fantasia; beginning at 2pm and 4pm.

Swim in and around all the foam; enjoy the freedom of this amazing kid friendly space. The foam parties are super fun but this is not the only event to enjoy. Every weekend your children can join the “Kids Carnival”, play for hours in the largest kids’ center filled with toys, art activities and games. For the energetic family, the outdoor activities are fab! The 4 metre high jumping castle and slide is good for hours of fun for the kids. The 10 metre water slide has trained staff to ensure safety, as does the swimming pool area with its own lifeguard.

This makes this place very special as all of your kids can participate in activities matching their personal interest leaving parents free to sit back and relax or join in the fun right along with their children. The Novotel has really thought of everything for kids all ages. One of the best family-friendly resorts in SE Asia, the Novotel Hua Hin Cha-am Beach Resort & Spa, has a place where kids can escape and have fun, the way only kids know how.

Join Saturday Brunch and entrance to the hotel facilities are free, Daily Day Price to use the facilities and participate in all the fun and games Adults: 499++ net, Children age 4-12: 299++ net

