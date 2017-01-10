Generous Portions and Outstanding Flavours Await at Shoreline

Dining oceanside at the Shoreline Beach Club (part of the Amari Hua Hin) is a “shore thing” when it comes to the quality of food, atmosphere and service.

On a recent visit, my dining companions and I were treated to an array of dishes from the restaurant’s lunch and dinner menus. All of the portions were generous, and the flavours outstanding. The gentle lapping waves from the Gulf of Thailand kept pace with the soft jazzy music, setting the ambiance for a memorable evening. We began our meal with their signature Gourmet Shoreline Salad (260 THB small size, 420 THB large size). A healthy base of fresh garden greens was topped with a grilled chicken breast and some crispy bacon. Next came Served on a wooden paddle board, the meats and cheeses were accompanied with olives, gherkins, roasted vegetables, and slices of a

parmesan dusted pizza crust. Service was always attentive, and we never wanted for anything.

Our glasses were always refilled and the servers were able to explain each dish as it was presented. Following the Shoreline Cold Cut and Cheese Platter (420 THB) was the Tuna Tataki (240 THB) then sticking with the seafood theme, we next tried the Shellfish Bisque (260 THB). The creamy soup is nurtured for five hours before being served. Swimming in the middle of the soup is a cognac and lobster terrine. After catching our breath from such an amazing start to the meal, we were overwhelmed by the Shoreline Barbecue Mixed-Grill Platter (450 THB for one, 720 THB for two) arrived at the table.

We had the large version offering so much value for money and one of the best-kept food secrets in Hua Hin. After sticking mostly to the Western menu, we were delighted when the Hor Mok Maprao Onn (360 THB) materialised. This Thai-style mixed seafood curry was served in a coconut shell. Insider’s tip – be sure to scrape the insides of the coconut once the curry is consumed as the young coconut flesh is delightful.

And finally, dessert; Tiramisu (220 THB) from the special recipe of Chef Marco Boscaini (currently the executive chef at Prego on the island of Samui). The texture was creamy throughout and was the perfect ending to a delicious meal.

Shoreline Beach Club – Amari Hua Hin

Location: Kho Takiab Ocean beach front; 117/74 Takiab Road, Hua Hin

Reservations: 03-261-6600, huahin@amari.com

Open: 11 AM to 11 PM, happy hours: 1 PM to 2 PM, 4.30 PM to 6 PM.

Receive a complimentary glass of wine with your lunch or dinner order by mentioning Hua Hin Today!

