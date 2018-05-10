Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2018 Open to the New Shades – It’s FREE!

This year’s, International Jazz Festival will be held on Friday 18th and Saturday 19th May at the Hua Hin beach, under the theme “Open To The New Shades.”

The theme is part of a campaign by the Tourist Authority of Thailand to promote tourism in Thailand by encouraging Thai and foreign visitors to explore Thailand in new ways. The festival is packed with many famous world class Jazz artists.

Some of the headliners include:

Shakatak; jazz funk band from the United Kingdom

Dimension, jazz fusion band from Japan with their first performance in Thailand

John Di Martino; acoustic artist from The United States of America

Nina Van Horn; blues artist from France

Ulf & Eric Wakenius; acoustic guitarist duo from Sweden

Veronica Nunes & Ricardo Vogt; Latin Bossa Nova artists from Brazil

Simone Kopmajer; the famous jazz diva from Austria.

The shows start from 5 PM on both days and continue until midnight. There are 2 stages that the visitors can enjoy. One is the open stage for new generation Jazz artists such as Funktion, Sax Pack Girl and Sincharoen Brothers. Another is the BEACH STAGE which is the main stage of world class international artists.

Visitors can relax to the world class Jazz music along with the sea breeze. This is a free Jazz festival that should not be missed.

Getting there: From the traffic lights in central Hua Hin on Phetchakasim Road, head towards the beach down Soi 61 (Damnoen kasim Road). The Beach stage is a short distance along the beach to the right (south) behind the Centara Resort. Parking nearby is likely to be an issue so an alternative is to park at the Market Village Shopping Mall with a regular shuttle service in clearly marked transport available. For more information visit : www.huahininterjazz.com

or Facebook Hua Hin International Jazz Festival.

