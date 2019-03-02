Hua Hin Jazz Festival 2019 at Hua Hin Beach 7th & 8th June

Hua Hin Jazz Festival 2019 at Hua Hin Beach 7th & 8th June

Prepare to experience jazz music phenomenon on a world-class beach. Over 100 Thai and foreign artists with 2 stages: Beach stage, a stage that joins artists from many countries including America, Europe, South America, Africa, Asia and ASEAN.

With a wide range of music, including Bossa, Nova, Smooth, Jazz, R & B, Reggae / SKA, and another stage, Art Stage, with over ten Thai artists each night in addition, jazz music is organized in various tourist attractions. Leading shopping center around the city as well.

