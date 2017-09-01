Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa Wins Two Awards at Exotiq Thailand Awards 2017

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa has won a pair of prestigious honours at the 2017 Exotiq Thailand Awards.

The upscale beachfront resort, which opened in 2016, was named as the Gold Award winner in the “Best International Hotel” category for Hua Hin, beating competition from many well established hotels in Hua Hin. And in the “Best Hotel Restaurant” category, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa’s ocean facing Big Fish restaurant won the Bronze Award in Hua Hin, demonstrating the impact this seafood restaurant and grill has had since it arrived on the local scene last year. What makes these two awards even more impressive is the fact that they were decided by the readers of Exotiq Thailand, the luxury lifestyle magazine, over the course of an 18-week voting period.

“We are delighted and honored to have received these two Exotiq Thailand awards,” said Goetz Bauer, General Manager, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa. “To be selected by our guests and members of the public is showing a strong and positive impact of our resort in the Hua Hin market.

To be named as Hua Hin’s Best International Hotel is very gratifying – especially as it comes less than 18 months since we opened. The Bronze Award for Big Fish, our signature seafront restaurant, demonstrates the quality of our culinary experience,” he added. The 2017 Exotiq Thailand Awards honored the best hotels, restaurants, rooftop venues, beach clubs, shopping malls, spas, golf courses and other attractions all across Thailand.

