Hua Hin’s Newest Fresh Food & Produce Market Opens

On May 25th the Minister For Agriculture, along with local dignitaries, officially opened Or Tor Kor Market Hua Hin, located on Soi Hua Hin 51 beside the minivan depot.

Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok was rated by CNN as #4 in Fresh Markets of The World in 2017. This was a huge achievement and one of which Or Tor Kor is very proud. To have this brand in Hua Hin is a huge coup and reflects how Or Tor Kor feels about the local Hua Hin food culture. The open-sided pavilion houses 2 main areas with fresh produce including fruit, vegetables, seafood and protein in the front.

To the rear is the food court consisting of around 40 food stalls selling freshly cooked dishes with ample seating provided. The pavilion has high ceilings to keep the air flowing; fully tiled with wide aisles and extremely well lit. The produce area prides itself on having the best quality and freshest produce with organic goods are also featured. The vendors are mostly from the local and surrounding districts with a small portion being retailers from Bangkok.

Opening hours are from 6am to 8pm daily. There is limited parking within the market, so street parking is your best bet.

