InterContinental Hua Hin Resort Presents Michelin-starred Chef Jean-marc Banzo

InterContinental Hua Hin Resort is pleased to announce a visit by two-Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Marc Banzo

With a career spanning more than 40 years, the native of France’s Vaucluse region is acclaimed for his culinary approach blending tradition, sophistication and innovation. Chef Jean-Marc himself further describes his cuisine as based on three elements – product, technique and feeling – all of which are essential to creating the kind of Mediterranean-inspired dishes that have earned him two Michelin stars. Jean-Marc Banzo began his career in the early 1970s when he attended catering school in Grenoble, afterwards

apprenticing and working at some of the most highly regarded restaurants in France. Among venues where he developed his art and skill were La Mère Guy in Lyon, Les Santons in Grimaud and Pierre Hiély in Avignon, all two-Michelin-starred establishments. After having received his first Michelin star in 1983 at his Les Caves Henri IV in Aix-en-Provence, by 1986 Chef JeanMarc opened Le Clos de la Violette, also in Aix-en-Provence, where as chef and owner he would earn his second star in 1999.

In addition to two Michelin Guide stars, the chef has received three Gault & Millau Guide toques including for his La Villa Madie restaurant in Cassis. Of late Chef Jean-Marc has gained yet more acclaim for his work as consultant and chef at renowned Renaissance Hotel and Le Clos restaurant in Aix-en-Provence. Jean-Marc Banzo will present his inspired approach to French cookery and cuisine with his assistant, Chef Arnaud Davin at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort on

Saturday the 4th and Sunday the 5th of March. Saturday, 4th March – six-course dinner with wine pairing from 7.00 p.m. THB 8,000 net per person. Sunday, 5th March – four-course lunch with wine pairing from 12.00 p.m. THB 6,500 net per person. For more information or make a reservation, please contact 032-616999

