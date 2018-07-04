Jelly Beans from Hell: The new Thai Snacks Made from World’s Hottest Pepper

Thailand’s Food and Drugs Administration has warned parents not to feed their children “Hell Spicy Jelly” jelly beans; advertised to contain Carolina Reaper, the world’s hottest pepper.

Dr. Poonlap Chantaweejittawong from the FDA warned people not to prank their friends with the jelly beans as eating ultra spicy snacks could cause irritation to the abdomen and could be very dangerous if their friends were allergic. Eating the spicy bear-shaped snacks, which have actually been approved by FDA, has turned into an internet challenge.

The product is popular amongst celebrity Thai You Tubers, who may or may not have been paid to do a video on the product. Responding to the social media craze, Dr. Poonlap said the FDA suspects that the firm producing the treats may be guilty of mislabelling the product as it’s hard to imagine a jelly bean billed as 1 percent chilli could be this spicy. The candy’s manufacturer, C.M. Gummy, who originally registered the product as “chilli-flavoured gelatine snacks,” could be fined 30,000 THB for that.

