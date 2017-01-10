Le Bar – Where Everybody Knows Your Name

Just like the characters on the television show Cheers, sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name and they’re always glad you came. In Hua Hin that spot might just well be Le Bar.

Formally known as Le Bar Francais, the venue was revamped and reopened three months ago by best friends Khun Tai, Khun Sumalee, and Khun Ging. The three ladies all grew up in Hua Hin and wanted to create a meeting point for friends, locals and tourists alike. What they’ve created is a cozy and inviting wine bar that is a great place to meet up before a night on the town for pre-dinner drinks (and later for post-dinner drinks), or to just hang out and enjoy a nice glass of wine. Khun Tai (Promporn Somgsai) is the main owner and can be found at Le Bar most nights. Always dressed to impress, she is quick with a smile and really knows her inventory. She selected a nice bottle of The Hedonist 2014 Shiraz, from the McLaren Vale in South Australia for us to sample. Truth be told, we polished off two bottles before the visit was complete.

Co-owner and PR specialist Khun Ging (Gingkarn Siriporn) has never been called shy in her life. She lights up the room with her welcoming personality and enthusiastic nature. She made me feel at home and makes me want to visit again. The wine bar is well stocked with a wide array of wines from all over the world. Current favourites are French and Chilean wines. There is an equal offering of white and red varieties and a full bar for those wanting a proper cocktail. Located at the entry to Poolsuk Road (just across from Burger King on Soi 61), the wine bar has outdoor seats right on the street, with an additional 16 table seats inside as well as seats at the bar. Second co-owner Khun Sumalee Wilaiprasert says the lounge is very popular with golfers.

When she is not busy running her real estate company Star Property, she finds time to spend with her friends at Le Bar. Open from noon until midnight, the lounge currently has two promotions running: 5:30-7:30 happy hour with 150 THB house white or red wine; as well as buy one get one free cocktails from 7 PM to close.

The venue can also be rented out for private parties. While there is no kitchen at Le Bar, the ladies have formed a unique relationship with the neighboring Italian restaurant (La Villa) which will serve from their menu in the lounge.

Le Bar Hua Hin 12/3 Dumnenkasem Road Telephone: 032-516-318 Website: www.lebarhuahin.com

