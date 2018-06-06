A Luxurious Interlude at the Baba Beach Club Hotel & Pool Suites

Guests at the newly opened Baba Beach Club are likely to be visitors from Bangkok taking a break away from the capital to be refreshed and revitalised with by an oceanside stay in luxurious surrounds.

However as an interlude away from more mundane surroundings, locals are also discovering the best way to take an indulgent break.

The Baba Beach Club Hua Hin is managed and developed by the team behind the internationally acclaimed luxury pool villa hotel & residential estate, Sri panwa. Presenting itself as a luxury hotel for music lovers, Baba Beach Club Hua Hin is within 12 Rai in the Thew Talay Estate located between Cha-am and Hua Hin.

With a 160 metres of ocean frontage with a beach club and restaurant the signature Baba Beach Club vibe boasts 18 Pool Suites and a beachfront Penthouse each designed with its own touch of beach club style. Three different room types are available as well as a larger residential collection of three and five bedroom Luxury Pool Villas.

All suites and residences feature private pools, private balconies, soaking tubs, and spacious bathrooms fully equipped with luxury amenities. Extensive luxury facilities include a fitness centre, inroom spa, beach bar & restaurants, entertainment pool & beach club. Baba Beach Club Hua Hin is designed to create a fusion between the fun and energetic atmosphere whilst presenting itself as a Music Lovers Hotel.

Baba Beach Club, Hua Hin facilities on offer during an overnight or perhaps an extended weekender include the fitness center, in-room spa, bar & restaurants, beach club, pool entertainment & live DJs, reading room with complimentary Wi-Fi with car & bike parking areas. Your interlude will provide a ‘neo colonial’ experience with complete privacy as the most luxurious ‘time-out’ stay. So far away from mediocrity

comments