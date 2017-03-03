Mango Tree & Coca Restaurants Forge Ahead Across Asia

Leveraging the group’s proven pedigree as a leading name in genuine Asian cuisine, Mango Tree & COCA Restaurants worldwide has announced aggressive expansion plans for 2017 with new restaurant openings scheduled in Yangon, Mumbai, Hanoi, Osaka and Guangzhou.

Hot on the heels of the opening of COCA Restaurant at BluPort Hua Hin, the growth strategy will be supported by the launch of several new culinary concepts at different locations, all of which have been carefully planned to expand the group’s offerings and reach a wider audience of Thai and Asian food lovers.

“We significantly increased our regional brand presence last year in well established markets like Thailand, Vietnam and Hong Kong. We also added Nepal to the portfolio with the launch of Kathmandu’s first branded Thai restaurant, Mango Chilli Café,” explains Mango Tree and Coca Worldwide Managing Director, Trevor MacKenzie. “The next step is to extend our footprint even further and to diversify at the same time by catering to the tastes and service expectations of different clientele in a spread of new locations.”

The variety of flavours and ingredients offered at Mango Tree and Coca Restaurants around Asia is as broad and eclectic as the locations covered by the two brands, and a brief tour of the new openings is as much a culinary journey as a geographic one. In Myanmar, a new COCA Restaurant will open in the first quarter of 2017 at the Yangon International Hotel to offer diners a choice of succulent imported meat and fresh seafood dishes, complemented by freshly prepared house-made noodles and organic locally sourced vegetables. Meanwhile in neighbouring India, Mango Tree Mumbai will open in April. The same month will also see the launch of a new Mango Tree Café in Osaka serving famous Thai dishes amid stylish surroundings with a swift and playful service approach.

A new COCA Hanoi also opens in April, hot on the heels of the brand’s fourth restaurant in Vietnam, which opened in 2016 at Aeon Binh Tan mall in Ho Chi Minh City. Rounding off a busy first half of 2017, Mango Tree will arrive in style on the Pearl River in June with the opening a new flagship in Guangzhou, the sprawling Chinese port city located northwest of Hong Kong. There have also been suggestions of a return to Dubai this year, causing considerable speculation on the local food scene where the brand was once an established favourite.

“Despite certain global uncertainties, Mango Tree & COCA Restaurants Worldwide remains committed to its mission of establishing restaurants in every major city around the world,” adds Mr. MacKenzie. “By working with the right partners to deliver quality Thai and Asian cuisine with authentic tastes and genuine service that exceeds customer expectations, we are confident of our continued success.”

