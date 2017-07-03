Mekhong Cocktails Pairing with Traditional Thai Dishes

Every day from 12:00 hrs. – 22:30 hrs. at SuanBua Thai Restaurant

Experience the creative twist of Thai spirits pairing with traditional Thai dishes. Our talented Thai culinary team creates a perfect match of five dishes served with five different Mekhong cocktails. One set of Mekhong cocktail and food pairing include steamed rice. Price start from Bath 420++.

