Monsoon Valley Harvest Festival; Enjoying the Fruits of the Vine

The 2018 Monsoon Valley Harvest Festival at Monsoon Valley Vineyard has drawn to a close after more than two weeks of celebrating another season of cultivation and harvesting the grapes of the 700 Rai of vineyard.

About 45 km west of Hua Hin, you’ll find the picturesque Hua Hin Hills Vineyard. The vineyard, with the elevated Sala Bar and Bistro overlooking the vines below, is set amidst rolling hills and jungle, close to the Myanmar border on route to Pala U waterfall. Harvest time at vineyards around the world is always accompanied with festivities involving fine food, music and of course the ‘fruits of their labour’, wine in abundance.

From 1st to 17th March, the first and only vineyard in Hua Hin joined that tradition as guest wondered amongst the recently ripened fruit, tries their hand at collecting the grapes and their feet at ‘stomping the grapes to release the juices. The festival provided the ‘from grape to glass’ experience including sampling fresh wine, produced in only 3 months; something like fresh beer. A purpose made harvest ‘compound’ added a rustic element to the festivities amongst hay bales and music with a country feel.

The Harvest Season is over for another year, however Monsoon Valley Vineyard remains on the agenda as one of Hua Hin’s most enjoyable days out. With vineyard tours and the fine cuisine of the Sala Bar & Bistro providing an amazing outlook over the sprawling valley and vines below, a trip to Monsoon Valley should be a ‘must visit’ destination for every Hua Hin visitor. From a recent visitor: “What a fantastic day me and my partner enjoyed today at the winery!

The various wine sets we tried were much better than we expected especially the Cuvee de Siam both red and white. Excellent food pairing lifted the day into an exceptional experience however and the tour was a great experience. Staff were very helpful and informative, great service thanks so much for a truly memorable day.” The vineyard is open daily from 9 am – 6:00 pm with a shuttle service available from the Hua HIn Hills Bistro and Wine Cellar located on 2nd floor at Villa Market.

Address: 1 Moo 9, Baan Khork Chang Patana, Nong Pulp, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khirikhan Phone: 081-701-0222 E-Mail: info@monsoonvalley.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/monsoonvalley

