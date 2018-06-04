Monsoon Valley Rosé Named as ‘World’s Best’

The best rosé in the world is a white Shiraz, not from France’s renowned Provence or Loire, but from the tropical country of Thailand in Southeast Asia, according to American wine critic James Suckling.

The rosé made from Hua Hin’s Monsoon Valley outshone almost 80 samples, including a few heavyweights from rosé’s home base in Provence, to win the World’s Best Rosé title at this year’s ‘Best Rosé in Thailand’ competition, held on May 11th in Phuket. Described as an “unexpected victory”, the wine gave other pricier samples a good run for their money in the blind tasting and took home ‘Best of Show’ in the still wine category, as well as ‘Best Value’, ahead of Château Routas Côteaux Varois en Provence 2017, whose 2016 vintage won last year’s competition, and Caves d’Esclans Côte de Provence Whispering Angel Rosé 2017. “I loved the balance and energy of the Monsoon Valley White Shiraz,” said Suckling.

“The tasting was completely blind and we judged the wine for its brightness and quality.” Making wines in a tropical country like Thailand comes with its perils, with the merciless monsoon season, lack of sunlight due to its close proximity to Equator and the unique ‘two seasons, one crop’ training system, meaning that grapes undergo two vegetation periods – one in the wet season (April to October), and another in the dry season (November to March) – though only the dry season vegetation leads to a crop. Speaking of winemaking in Thailand, Jack Suckling, a resident of Bangkok, added, “The Thai wine industry is just coming into its own, with a handful of wineries making outstanding bottles.

The tropical climate is difficult for viticulture, necessitating constant management and nurturing. Experimentation is still the norm with winemakers looking for the correct methodology and grape types to emphasize quality.” – thedrinksbusiness.com

