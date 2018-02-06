New Year’s Eve Celebrations at Baba Beach Club Hua Hin by Sri Panwa

Baba Beach Club Hua Hin, hosted their very first New Year’s Eve Gala and Beach Party ringing in the New Year in signature Baba Beach Club style.

The newly opened music lovers’ hotel welcomed over 150 guests to celebrate the New Year and their first major event at Baba Beach Club Hua Hin. An uninterrupted beach view, courtyard gardens, and entertainment pool creating the perfect backdrop to end the eventful year 2017, paired with entertainment set the scene for the night.

Starting off the night was the Have a Good Time Band with powerful vocals, guitar, bass and drummer, later joined by our resident saxophonist Burin the Sax Man complimenting the already soulful Thai and English songs. With two fire shows on the beach by the local talents Wanorn on Fire just before the countdown, the last few hours of 2017 was filled with disco and funky beats by Bangkok based DJ Cello. Ringing in the New Year and counting down the seconds together featured a grand finale of majestic fireworks on the beach. The vibrant and energetic vibe made a great start to 2018, with great music, the sounds of the ocean waves, and guests dancing late into the night. Follow Facebook@Baba Beach Club for upcoming event and promotions. Please call 032-899-130 or visit www.bababeachclub.com for booking or more information.

comments