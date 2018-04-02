Polishing a Rough Diamond Phae Mai Market Transformed

Phae Mai Market in Hua Hin is undergoing a massive transformation; one which will bring it to the forefront of outdoor dining and entertainment in Hua Hin.

The market is alongside Kan Khlong Road and currently on Tuesdays from around 4 PM, bustling and alive with everything available from watches, sunglasses, shoes and clothing, to the freshest of freshly cooked food and ultrafresh produce. With a layout of colourful containers converted to tiny shops, Phae Mai oozes quirkiness.

All that is about to change with massive renovations underway to transform it into a food and entertainment hub to rival or even surpass the Baan Khun Phor outdoor food court. We don’t have all the details yet, but there will be an 18 metre stage for concerts and entertainment and parking for around 1,000 vehicles, making it Hua Hin’s largest open air food market. Expressions of interest from vendors have been taken since October last year.

The layout slowly taking shape is a large multi-level u-shape with the huge stage filling the gap. The upper level will be for premium seated dining. Completion is planned for early April, in time for Songkran. Location: Kan Khlong Road (Canal Road) not far from where it joins the Hua Hin-Huay Mongkol Road (route 3218) which goes up past Big C. Opening Times: Currently Tuesdays from around 4 PM but may be an everyday venue from April.

comments