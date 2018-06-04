A Pop-up Restaurant by Chef Theo Randall

You don’t need to go abroad to experience amazing food. This June, a pop-up fine dining experience will be held in the heart of Hua Hin, offering fresh signature dishes prepared by Chef Theo Randall, British chef who renowned Italian cookery expert.

He is one of the leading chefs in London, helping spread traditional and authentic Italian cuisine throughout the capital. This month Chef Theo Randall returns to Thailand with an exclusive live cooking demonstration followed by a special 5-course set dinner or selective a la carte menu. This exclusive event will be taken place at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort, BluPort Wing. The welcome drinks will be served at Saraan Lounge, the town’s most stylish new venue, amid striking black-and-white décor enhanced with splashes of colour, followed by a unique dining experience at Le Colonial restaurant.

