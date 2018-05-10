Rain or Shine; ‘The Beat Goes On’ at the BaBa Beach Club

Untimely stormy weather was no deterrent to party-goers at the March ‘Beat of Life’ day on the beach, alongside the fashion catwalk and on the lawns for the after dark entertainment at the BaBa Beach Club.

On the beach meant getting on board surf cats, paddle boards or witnessing the thrills and spills provided by a display of hydroflying. That’s a recently introduced sport with the ‘flyer’ being thrust high into the air mounted on jet nozzles linked to a nearby jetski.

Sunset saw umbrellas competing with fashion from ELLE & ETC. poolside as an array of models strutted their stuff with some succumbing to the attractions of the clear blue waters of the pool to get much wetter than the continuing showers had caused.

Stage three involved a welcome from the resident saxophonist on the lawns ocean side of the Baan Chok colonial styled venue as the rain abated before enjoying the food and entertainment with Burin Boonvisut, who long reigned as Thailand’s “king of disco”, providing the evening’s finale. Baba Beach Club events promise to become iconic gatherings at this exclusive venue within the Thew Talay Estate just a few kilometres south of Cha-Am. Beautiful surroundings, beautiful entertainment and beautiful people on the beach at this music lover’s destination.

