Redesigned ‘On the Rocks’ Bar Is Now Ready at Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin

Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin proudly presents the new look of ‘On the Rocks’ Bar. The harmonious blend of its unique and charming character is reflected in both décor and food. There is now a special promotion from Saturday to Thursday with a happy hour.

During the recent opening party for ‘On The Rocks’ Bar, Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin General Manager Christian Roschli (right) kindly presented a Gift Voucher of a Deluxe Room at Cape Kudu Hotel, Koh Yao Noi, Phang-Nga province to the lucky guest Trinarat Klinkhong who also joined the event.

Buy 1 get 1 free! with selected drinks 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Every Friday, get an exclusive free-flow package from 5.30 p.m. – 8 p.m. to enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres, house wine, Chang beer and cocktails of the day for only 599 THB net while being entertained by musicians in a cool and romantic atmosphere.

More details are available from Cape Nidhra Hotel, Hua Hin on Tel: 032-516-600 or by visiting the website at: www. capecollection.com

