Seizing The Moment at The Spirit Resort

An open house at The Moment Gallery & Bar has revealed the delights and pleasure of a dining experience at this unheralded Hua Hin restaurant which provides a focus for guests at the adjoining The Spirit Resort.

Our introduction began in the company of Managing Director Chutipong Jongcharoensiri, General Manager Thanes Somdam and welcoming staff at one of the 42 two and three bedroom pool villas. K.Chutipong the Managing Director of The Moment Gallery &Bar welcomes all the guests These villas gradually climb the hillside to an ever expending vista of the ocean, especially from the roof top balconies. The villas each have a private pool and are open plan luxury holiday homes. They always take advantage of their position overlooking clear views of the ocean horizon and Singto (Lion) Island. Apart from revealing what the resort has to offer, we were invited to give an opinion about how the property could become even more appealing. The only real advice was, “tell everybody”. Now opened for three years, neither the resort nor the restaurant has been known to locals and really are Hua Hin’s best kept secrets – until now! After canapés and sampling some of Thailand’s finest craft beers, introduced by co-founder of Beervana Asia Brian Bartusch, we adjourned to The Moment Gallery & Bar. Beervana (the company) travels the world in search of craft beers and imports them directly to leading establishments in Bangkok; but that’s another story. The Moment is the resort’s restaurant just a short stroll away past an expansive swimming pool at a high point just below the overlooking rocky hillside. As the sun set, the green lights of squid boats on the horizon came into view and we were introduced to the exquisite cuisine available not only to resort guests, but as a dining venue for Hua Hin residents or visitors. This is an ideal venue for any special occasion, perfect for a wedding beneath a majestic giant tamarind tree. As a welcome escape from the city, it’s only a ten minute drive from downtown Hua Hin with an unbeatable secluded and peaceful ambience. We were treated to spicy salmon salad with avocado salsa, soft shell crab with black pepper, sea bass with sweet and sour chilli then river prawn with tamarind sauce, fried rice with shrimp in pineapple and bacon dipping served with rice berry. Finally surf & turf celebrated the restaurant being a link between the land and sea. A gallery of fine cuisine presented by The Moment Gallery & Bar We were joined at the open day by Hua Hin’s renowned foodie Leigh who offered effusive praise for what she described as a “sensational fusion of delicious Thai and western flavours.” Until now Leigh had also blissfully unaware that ‘The Moment’ was on the Hua Hin culinary landscape, but she agrees that this is one more restaurant to add to her ‘must visit’ list.

The Spirit Resort Hua Hin

and The Moment Gallery & Bar

Where: Take Soi 134 inland from Phetchakasim

Road after passing Ratchabakti

Park around 7 kilometres south from

downtown Hua Hin. Then just follow the clear

signs for a further 2 kilometres.

Phone: +66 (0) 32 900 992, +66 (0) 83 066

0037 (The Spirit), +66 (0) 83 066

0035 (The Moment)

Email: rsvn@spirit-resort.com

Website: www.spirit-resort.com,

www.themomenthuahin.com

