The Dusit Thani Hua Hin invites you to discover and experience the irresistible “Magnificent Seven” at all four of their restaurants

Each creation has been selected by one of the Dusit’s seven resident Chef’s, but as an additional ‘twist’, each has been inspired by that’s Chef’s favourite song. All dishes are priced at just 277 THB. All the chosen songs are classics from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Feel free to reminisce as you sing along whilst relishing your favourite dish! Chef Weng’s Magnificent ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Queen – 1975 A rhapsody of Pacific mussels in a Bohemian green curry infused broth. Chef Sam’s Magnificent ‘Hawaii 5-O’ Morton Stevens TV theme – 1960 Hawaii inspired beefburger on a matcha bun, served with signature roasted potatoes. Chef Nueng’s Magnificent ‘Sweet Child O’Mine’ Guns N’ Roses – 1987 Sweet and surprising; come find out for yourself!

Chef Khai’s Magnificent ‘Different Seasons’ Johnny Hates Jazz – 1988 Fish fillets steamed with spicy & sour sauce and crispy fried with a sweet & savoury taste for a different season.

Chef Tuu’s Magnificent ‘Come Together’ Beatles – 1969 Charcoal grilled marinated Pacific salmon with squid ink ravioli come together, San Marco style. Chef Guitar’s Magnificent ‘Thriller’ Michael Jackson – 1982 Panko turkey roll fried with a thriller of a stuffing served with infused teriyaki sauce.

Chef Dong’s Magnificent ‘Stayin’ Alive’ Bee Gees – 1977 Caledonian shrimp cocktail staying alive in the pond of a signature creamy cocktail sauce. For more information, contact Dusit Thani Hua Hin, Tel: +66 (0) 3252 0009 or Email to dthhfb@dusit.com

Related posts:

http://www.huahintoday.com/food-wine/seven-magnificent-chefs-seven-famous-songs-seven-tasty-creations/ http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/seven-magnificent-chefs-seven-famous-songs-seven-tasty-creations.jpg http://www.huahintoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/seven-magnificent-chefs-seven-famous-songs-seven-tasty-creations-150x150.jpg Food & Wine The Dusit Thani Hua Hin invites you to discover and experience the irresistible “Magnificent Seven” at all four of their restaurantsEach creation has been selected by one of the Dusit’s seven resident Chef’s, but as an additional ‘twist’, each has been inspired by that’s Chef’s favourite song. All dishes... Hua Hin Today huahintodaynews@gmail.com Administrator News and information from Hua Hin Thailand Hua Hin Today English Newspaper Info Reports Events News Social Life

comments