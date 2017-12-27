Shoreline Dining, a Great Day at the Amari

Our great day at the Amari Resort in Hua Hin was to meet Executive Chef Khun Pichit and to enjoy a sumptuous lunch at the Shoreline Beach Club.

As it happened our Amari visit was on one of those perfect Hua Hin days. Not too hot, not a cloud in the sky, a calm and unruffled ocean and a clear vista stretching from the shoreline to a distant horizon. That’s a vista that this venue presents to diners with the choice of outdoor table undercover or in the open or with unobstructed views from within.

The Shoreline Beach Club is one of five dining venues at the Amari, perhaps the most informal and available for poolside dining from morning to evening. Khun Pichit is a Hua Hin local who returned to his hometown around a year ago after honing his culinary skills at the Hilton, InterContinental and Sheraton in Pattaya and most recently Phuket. He says he’s really happy to be home and doesn’t have any intentions of leaving soon. Apart from the advantages of enjoying a closer family life with a 20 year old daughter beginning her own hospitality career with attendance at the Regent Chaam Hospitality School, his local knowledge gives Khun Pichit a distinct advantage when it comes to sourcing local produce. It often surprises me that many Hua Hin restaurants seem to have a problem sourcing the abundant local seafood, but that’s not a problem for the Amari, where local is always a preference.

Local may extend north to Cha-Am or south to Pranburi, but Khun Pichit knows where to it can be found. One example that we were offered was small but succulent white clams. When you see local Thai people hunched over and digging into the sand at the water’s edge, the chances are this is what they are searching for. They dig out the sand then sift away and rinse in the ocean until they are presented with this prize. Khun Pichit’s take on this delicacy is typical of his approach; essentially Thai but with a twist or a fusion element. In this case a touch of curry and steamed open to reveal the flavorsome meat.

Adding pitta bread is an easy way to absorb the favours and you have the perfect seafood entree. Miso glazed snowfish and a seafood grilled platter some enormous prawns, fresh salads and pickled vegetables, all presented with artistic skills and pride by the Amari kitchen then becomes an unforgettable lunch. However with young coconut icecream with coffee crème brûlée to follow, the palate is refreshed and the dining experience complete. Our thanks to Khun Pichit and staff for their hospitality and easy conversations during this perfect day alongside a picturesque ocean shoreline with the best of Hua Hin’s ambience and flavours on offer. Where: Amari Resort Hua Hin, Shoreline Beach Club When: Heading towards Khao Takiab. the Amari is on the left not far along the entrance road.

Contact: Phone +66 (0) 32 61 6600 Email: juthamari.s@amari.com

