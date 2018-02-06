Start the Party with Joey Boy & the Gang at the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa

Getaway to the tropical paradise that is the Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa for an upbeat escape starring on stage the headlining rap act, Joey Boy & The Gang. Buy 5 tickets get 1 free before February 5, 2018.

Check into a Garden Room, Lagoon View or Lagoon Access room ahead of an evening of energising entertainment. Or swing by on the night (concert doors open 8:00PM, performance starts 9:30PM). Make it a date with your significant other or tag your own gang and party hearty together. The Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa proudly presents the first in a series of concert performances and special room packages coming up throughout 2018. Garden Room: 7,100 THB room/night Lagoon View: 8,100 THB room/night Lagoon Access: 8,800 THB room/night All rates are inclusive of lavish international breakfast buffet, concert tickets for 2 persons, free-flow selected beverages during the concert and free entrance to the warm up party by the sea. An extra person in the same room is 2,300 THB, including an extra bed, breakfast and concert ticket. Concert tickets are 1,200 THB each, inclusive of freeflow selected beverages during the concert. Build up to the concert with dinner. Show your concert ticket at the Thai Dinner Buffet for 15% discount on food. Special for early birds: buy 5 tickets by 5th February and get 1 ticket free! Call 032 708080, Line: @Sheratonhuahin or e-mail: Reservations.01590@sheraton.com to book your space with a gang now. Terms & Conditions apply

