Sunday Brunch at the Sheraton Especially for “Saturday Night Carousers”!

It’s often said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but for many of us, that just doesn’t work. For me a mid-morning meal followed by an evening dinner is much more appealing; that’s what brunch is all about. The word ‘brunch’ is well known as a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. Brunch originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s. The term was coined in Britain in 1895 to describe a Sunday meal for “Saturday-night carousers”.

In the writer Guy Beringer’s article ‘Brunch: A Plea’ he argues that by eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday; brunch would “make life brighter for Saturdaynight carousers”. “Brunch is cheerful, sociable and inciting.” Beringer wrote. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.”

Sunday brunch at home may have limitations; especially if the offerings are unappetising left-overs. The presentation of ‘sausage surprise’, as my Mum used to call what she found in the refrigerator, didn’t really make my life brighter! One alternative is to try to find a café in your neighborhood, however on the first Sunday of each month, the Sheraton provides the ultimate gourmet Sunday Brunch if a touch of luxury is more appealing.

Surf 102.5 with Steve and Richard were on hand to welcome guests as we wandered past over 10 live stations at The Deck Restaurant and Terrace trying our best to make a selection was an ‘elegant sufficiency’ but not missing out on personal favourites. Chef Jakub Mares was on hand to ensure that the seafood, oysters, pasta, Indian, Japanese, BBQ, salads, fruit, international cheeses and cold cuts all attained his personal standards of excellence.

That’s apart from Thai specialties and selections of delicate mini-desserts. After the inaugural Sheraton Sunday Brunch, this brunch now continuing on the first Sunday of each month with the next edition as an Easter special. Diners (or is that Brunchers?) gathered at family tables or with groups of friends either in air-conditioned comfort or outside on covered terraces. However as a somewhat underrated date for couples; recent comments from soonto-be British royal Meghan Markle may be considered.

“I’m really big on day dates. If you go for a stroll, have a picnic or brunch with a glass of wine – it doesn’t get any better than that”. Kids were being entertained with face painting, popcorn and candy floss while an acoustic trio serenaded their parents with harmonious musical offerings. You are welcome to bring your swimmers in case the swimming pool appeals. Our expectation of a casual, entertaining and very sociable gourmet experience was met in abundance. After a late afternoon snooze, the weekend was complete. Who needs breakfast!

Sheraton Sunday Brunch

Where: Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, Phetchakasim Road; 5 kilometres north of Hua Hin. When: The first Sunday of each month from 12 noon to 3 PM. Cost: 1,300 THB net, 1,800 THB net with free flow beer, wine and soft drinks. Children under 10 free (2 children with 2 adults). Reservations: 032 708000, fb.huahin@sheraton.com

