Table 94; Such a Grand Opening

I can sit and write about this event all night, but pictures speak more than words

For the last few months Table 94 has become our favorite chill place to go for an evening, but this evening it was something else. I was not the only one to be impressed, the quality of the audience, the excellent vibe of the music by the two Fantastic DJs from Bangkok, the incredible saxophone, but most important of all the feeling and excitement of the event.

My congratulations to the owners Khun Chok and Khun Wan, you added to the glamour and life of Hua Hin. The atmosphere you have managed to give to this fantastic wine bar, the decorations, the nice collection of wining and dining and it was reflected on the faces of all the guests.

It was an amazing feeling to enjoy your hospitality; I am sure the future will be bright for you and TABLE 94. To all our readers of Hua Hin Today, definitely this is a great place to start or end your night out, the place covers all your needs, a visit will explain you why. A must place to visit.

Related posts:

comments