Thinking of Having a Fun BBQ Grilling Party at Home?

Where can we shop for a nice barbeque grill in Hua Hin? The shop-in-shop where you can find a wide range of BBQ grills and accessories is Mason Appetite at BluPort, on the 3rd floor in the Living Zone. www.masonappetite.com

They offer a wide range of BBQ products, including gas grills, charcoal grills, accessories, wood chips and chunks. The BBQ grills they carry are well designed and high quality. The ‘Napoleon’ brand is well-known as the world’s top BBQ brand.

If you are thinking of your own BBQ grill for a party with your friends and family to enjoy the great aroma of barbequed beef steak, and tasty smoked salmon; this is it! Mason Appetite also carries other quality cooking and baking products. They have ‘Lodge’ cast-iron frying pans, ‘Good Cook’ kitchen gadgets, and ‘Ball’ mason jars. Ball Mason Jars are great as drink containers and to use for preserving food.

Mason Appetite also has ‘FoodSaver’ vacuum machines which we can be used to keep food fresh for up to 5 times longer than other containers. You can also find the ‘Ball Blender’; a lovely chic blending machine that is good for making your own

smoothies. It’s very easy to have our own blen-n-go recipe with fresh, clean fruits and veggies. Very healthy and yummy, indeed! These products can be fantastic Christmas and New Year presents. Take a look; we’re sure you’ll love it.

