Two New Songs Recorded; the ‘ABBAtars’ to Perform on Tour

Suddenly, all is right in the world again with the news that ABBA has recorded two new songs more than 35 years after the group split up, vowing never to reunite.

One of the songs, “I Still Have Faith in You,” will premiere in December in an ABBA tribute TV show. Variety reports the song is part of the “Virtual ABBA” experience slated to go on a concert tour next year. Members of the iconic Swedish pop group will perform as computer-generated avatars — call them ABBAtars — for the show. The group announced the new songs in a statement from the original four members, Benny Andersson, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Agnetha Faltskog.

The band broke up in 1982 and has rebuffed the notion of reuniting many times since then. They were reportedly offered US$1 billion to play a concert in 2000. “There is simply no motivation to regroup,” Ulvaeus once said. “Money is not a factor, and we would like people to remember us as we were — young, exuberant, full of energy and ambition.” But that tune has changed.

“The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence,” the group said in its statement. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did. “And it was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”

